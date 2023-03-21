Mariners Opening Day tickets are sold out. Here's your next chance to get to a game

Fans hoping to snag Opening Day tickets for March 30 at T-Mobile Park may be out of luck, but there are still plenty of tickets for the rest of the first homestand.

SEATTLE — Fans hoping to snag tickets for the Mariners' Opening Day at T-Mobile Park may be out of luck, but there are still tickets left for the rest of the games in the team's first homestand of the season.

The M's are returning following a drought-quenching playoff appearance in 2022 with hopes of staging a repeat performance.

The team is starting out the season at home in Seattle. In the first four games of the season, the Mariners will go up against the Cleveland Guardians, with three more home games against the Los Angeles Angels to follow.

Fans can still get tickets to the games on March 31-April 5 with prices starting at $20. March 31 is Mariners Crossbody Bag Night, April 1 is Julio Rodríguez Bobblehead Night and April 3 is Bark at the Park.

For those who did snag tickets to the opening game, festivities will begin at 6 p.m. with the ceremonial first pitch and singing of the National Anthem, plus player introductions and the ceremonial first run around the bases.

Several Mariners will be coming off competing in the World Baseball Classic representing different countries.

Julio Rodriguez, Teoscar Hernandez and Diego Castillo are playing for the Dominican Republic.

Eugenio Suarez is playing for Team Venezuela. Pitcher Matt Brash is playing for Team Canada, catcher Harry Ford is playing for Great Britain, Blake Townsend is playing for Australia and Matt Festa is playing for Team Italy.