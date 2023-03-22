Mariners' O'Brien looks to build on grandfather's legacy

Johnny O'Brien is a Seattle sports icon. His grandson is now pitching for the Mariners.

PEORIA, Ariz. — In April of 2022, the Mariners made a trade for someone whose Seattle roots go back generations. In fact, the O'Brien family is the face of the Athletic Administration Center at Seattle U.

Riley O'Brien said his goal is to leave a legacy just like his grandfather did.

"Just from what I've heard it sounds like he just did a little bit of everything," Riley said in regard to his grandfather, Johnny O'Brien.

The elder O'Brien did more than just a little bit of everything. He did everything well.

"He was just a natural, natural athlete," Riley said.

Johnny O'Brien starred for the Seattle U basketball team along with his twin brother Eddie in the early 1950s.

He was drafted to the NBA but traded the sneakers for spikes and played Major League Baseball for seven years.

In 1960, he made his homecoming and played for the Seattle Rainiers.

Fast forward 62 years, and it's his grandson who's now suiting up for the hometown team.

"That was incredible. It was very cool to get that call," O'Brien said when he was informed he had been traded to the Mariners last year.

O'Brien is now setting out to write his own Seattle story, which was set into motion at Shorewood High School.

"My senior year we were really good all regular season. I think we started the year 16-0," he said.

The team's success didn't lead to much individual recognition for Riley, which led him to start college baseball at Everett Community College.

He said at that point, he felt his career was at a crossroads.

"(I) was kind of in my head and stuff. Wasn't consistent, only had a few innings my sophomore year, and kind of thought I was done with baseball," he said.

College of Idaho gave him a call regardless. The Yotes coaching staff still saw something special in his right arm.

"Pretty much just had to relearn how to throw a strike and go from there," he said. "They were very supportive of that. They were helpful. Junior year was good and senior year things kind of clicked and ended up getting drafted."

The former Shorewood Stormray started his pro career with the Tampa Bay Rays, and made his MLB debut with the Reds, before coming home last year.

"Threw one inning last year up in Seattle and had a bunch of family there and it was an incredible experience," he said.

His grandfather got to witness the entire journey. Riley said it was a team effort.

"It feels like we're in it together like one big family," he said.