Mariners to build new training complex, event space across from T-Mobile Park

The development will be on the same site as the Hatback Bar and Grille and Steelheads Alley Brewery.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners announced plans Wednesday morning to further develop on the property across from T-Mobile Park that includes Hatback Bar & Grille as well as the Steelheads Alley Brewery.

The development, now officially named The Boxyard, will add an event space and a baseball and softball training facility.

“We’re excited about the expansion of The Boxyard and hope that these new businesses will provide more economic opportunities and equitable outcomes for the broader community," said Fred Rivera, Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President. "This is only the beginning, and we’re looking forward to seeing this neighborhood continue to evolve and prosper."

Victory Hall will be a 9,500 square-foot space attached to Steelheads Alley Brewing, and the Mariners say it will be open in time for Opening Day on March 30. In addition to being available for rent for weddings and corporate events, the space will be utilized as an indoor beer garden for game days and host a variety of other public events throughout the year.

In the space that formerly was Great Floors, the Mariners will build a new baseball and softball training complex that will include eight batting cages and an open field space in the middle.

The venue will host camps and clinics as well as Little League events and pregame activities. Within the space, there are plans to include a Mariners retail store and a concession booth offering pre-packaged snacks, beer, wine and soft drinks.