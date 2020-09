Seattle Mariners second baseman Dylan Moore's season is over after he was placed on the seven-day concussion list Tuesday.

Scary moment

Dylan Moore hit in the head by pitch

He's a trooper

Moore was hit in the head for the second time in a week, taking a 92 mph fastball from Houston Astros reliever Brandon Bielak off the helmet in a 6-1 win over Houston on Monday night.

Moore remained in the game, but began to feel effects afterwards.

Moore was also hit in the helmet by a 99 mph fastball from San Francisco Giants reliever Sam Coonrod last week.