PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners lost a potential arm out of the bullpen after Roenis Elias was scheduled to undergo surgery for an elbow injury suffered during spring training in Arizona.

Manager Scott Servais says multiple doctors looked at the injury following an initial MRI and all seem to agree surgery will be the best course.

Elias was a non-roster invitee to spring training.