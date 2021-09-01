x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Mariners

Mariners keeping Dipoto, Servais in the fold with new deals

The Mariners have promoted general manager Jerry Dipoto to president of baseball operations and signed manager Scott Servais to a multiyear contract extension.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto, right, talks with manager Scott Servais before the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have promoted general manager Jerry Dipoto to president of baseball operations and signed manager Scott Servais to a multiyear contract extension, keeping the pair locked in to oversee the completion of the franchise rebuild started three years ago. 

Both deals had been expected and come with the Mariners chasing a playoff spot in the American League. 

Seattle has the longest postseason drought of any team in North American sports in the four major leagues, last reaching the postseason in 2001. 

Dipoto and Servais were hired by the Mariners following the 2015 season.

Related Articles