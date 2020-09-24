Mariners keep slim playoff hopes alive, beat Astros 3-2

Nick Margevicius tossed six shutout innings and the Mariners kept their slim postseason hopes alive with a 3-2 win over the Astros.

SEATTLE (AP) — Nick Margevicius tossed six shutout innings, Ty France drove in a pair of runs and the Seattle Mariners kept their slim postseason hopes alive with a 3-2 win over the Houston Astros.

Seattle took two of three from the Astros and enter the final weekend three back of Houston with four games to play for second place in the AL West.

Seattle closes with four games at Oakland, while the Astros go to Texas for four games.

It was Seattle's first series win against Houston since September 2018 when the Mariners took two of three.