Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodríguez is a finalist for the AL Rookie of the Year award

Scott Servais is a finalist for the AL Manager of the Year award.

SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners Manager Scott Servais and center fielder Julio Rodríguez are in the running for major awards.

Outfielder Rodríguez is the AL Rookie of the Year frontrunner after an impressive season where the 21-year-old batted .284 with 28 homeruns and 25 stolen bases.

Rodríguez finalized a landmark contract extension with the team in August. The length of Rodriguez' contract put him in rarefied history in MLB. The last time a player signed a contract of 14 years or more was Fernando Tatis in February 2021.

Servais took the Mariners to the postseason for the first time since 2001. It was the team's second straight 90-win season under Servais, with a record of 9-72. He's the second manager in the club's history to have back-to-back 90-plus win seasons.

Servais took over as manager in 2016. He has 528 wins as a manager.

The only Mariners manager to bring home the award is Lou Piniella.

Seattle got off to a 29-39 start this season, but the team went 61-33 from June 21 on, trailing only the Astros (65-31) among AL teams over that span. That included a 14-game winning streak from July 2-17.

During the season, the Mariners had 34 one-run wins, 13 walk-off wins, 11-5 record in extra innings and 40 comeback wins.

The Mariners clinched their first postseason playoff berth in more than two decades when they defeated the Oakland Athletics on Sept. 30. The Mariners had previously last made it to the playoffs in 2001, when they set an MLB-record with 116 regular season wins, only to fall to the New York Yankees in the ALCS.

The Mariners swept the Toronto Blue Jays to advance to the AL Division Series against the Houston Astros.