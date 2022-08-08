Mariners introduce Tucker, team’s new clubhouse dog from local shelter

For the first time in franchise history, the Seattle Mariners are introducing a four-legged friend to the clubhouse.

SEATTLE — For the first time in its 45 years of existence, the Seattle Mariners are introducing a four-legged friend to the clubhouse.

Over the weekend, the Mariners organization announced it adopted a four-year-old Labrador retriever named Tucker as the franchise's first team dog. Tucker was taken in by OkanDogs, a local rescue shelter located in Cashmere, Washington.

Mariners' Manager Scott Servais and his wife Jill have been working with the shelter for the past year to relocate rescue dogs to their forever homes.

"Just trying to bring awareness to rescues all over the state of Washington, and there's dogs out there for everybody and we've hit a home run in this one, this little guy is great, our players are excited about him, it's a nice little distraction for them in the clubhouse, they love the little guy," said Servais.

Tom Short, the President of OkanDogs, is pleading with people to step up to the plate and bring dogs like Tucker home.



"I think everybody's (rescue shelters in Washington) overrun pretty much but I think it's even worse on the east side of the state there's just fewer and fewer options available," said Short.



The Mariners have a handful of "Bark at the Park” games each season, with the next one on August 23. Officials with the team said it's not only a way for fans to bring their pups to the field, but also a chance to partner with local rescue shelters.



“For people that are looking for dogs you can get any type of dog anywhere, it's out there for your so adopt, don't shop," said Servais.

