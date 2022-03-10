Mariners hosting AL Wild Card playoff watch parties at T-Mobile Park

Even though the Mariners won't be playing their Wild Card games at home, fans still can flock to T-Mobile Park to watch alongside Seattle fans.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Although the Mariners won't be hosting any of the team's first MLB playoff games since 2001, fans still will have a chance to watch their team from inside T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners will be hosting watch parties for all of the team's American League Wild Card series games. There are guaranteed to be games Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. A potential Game 3 would be Sunday, Oct. 9.

The games will be broadcast on MarinersVision, which the organization said is one of the largest screens in the Northwest.

Tickets are $10 for the public and $5 for season-ticket holders. Open seating will be available on the Main Level and in The 'Pen.

Parking at the Mariners Garage will cost $10, and the team said a portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Mariners Care Foundation.

The Mariners' opponent for those Wild Card games remains to be seen, as the team still has three regular-season games on the schedule before postseason play begins.

The Toronto Blue Jays locked up the top AL Wild Card spot with a win and a Mariners loss on Monday, but Seattle still has a 1.5 game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays for the second Wild Card spot and No. 5 seed.

The Mariners can lock in that No. 5 seed with a win and a Rays loss on Tuesday, or two wins in their scheduled doubleheader on Tuesday.

“We couldn’t be more excited for our fans to come together at T-Mobile Park to watch our push for a World Series title. We want the team to be able to feel our fans’ support and electric energy all the way from Seattle,” Mariners President of Business Operations Catie Griggs said in a statement.

Whether the Mariners are playing in Toronto or Tampa Bay this weekend, fans still will have the chance to gather and "believe" together as Seattle plays in its first postseason in two decades.