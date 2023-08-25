Mariners host the Royals in first of 3-game series

The Seattle Mariners host the Kansas City Royals to start a three-game series.

SEATTLE — Kansas City Royals (41-88, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (71-56, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 7:10 p.m. Pacific Time

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (8-9, 5.04 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (8-4, 3.78 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -196, Royals +163; over/under is 8 runs

Seattle is 34-28 at home and 71-56 overall. The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .322.

Kansas City has an 18-48 record on the road and a 41-88 record overall. The Royals have a 19-69 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Friday's game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Mariners hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 24 home runs while slugging .464. Julio Rodriguez is 23-for-51 with two home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

Maikel Garcia has 16 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 43 RBI for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 16-for-43 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 8-2, .308 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Royals: 3-7, .262 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)