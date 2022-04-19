Mariners host the Rangers to open 3-game series

Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 46-35 record at home last season. The Mariners slugged .385 as a team last season with 2.7 extra base hits per game.

Texas Rangers (1-7) vs. Seattle Mariners (5-4)

Seattle; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (0-0); Mariners: Robbie Ray (1-1, 4.73 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -149, Rangers +126; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners begin a three-game series at home against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

The M's called up first baseman Mike Ford from Tacoma after placing catcher and DH Luis Torrens on the IL for covid-19.

Texas had a 60-102 record overall and a 24-57 record in road games last season. The Rangers averaged 2.6 extra base hits per game, including one home run.

INJURIES: Mariners: Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Luis Torrens: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)