Mariners host the Marlins on 3-game home win streak

The Seattle Mariners host the Miami Marlins aiming to continue a three-game home winning streak.

SEATTLE — Miami Marlins (37-31, second in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (33-33, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Eury Perez (3-1, 2.17 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (4-4, 2.70 ERA, .99 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -187, Marlins +158; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they take on the Miami Marlins.

Seattle has gone 19-15 in home games and 33-33 overall. The Mariners have a 24-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Miami has a 37-31 record overall and a 16-18 record in road games. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks sixth in the NL.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 21 doubles and six home runs for the Mariners. Teoscar Hernandez is 13-for-36 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez leads the Marlins with a .382 batting average, and has 15 doubles, a triple, a home run, 19 walks and 30 RBI. Joey Wendle is 12-for-35 with a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .245 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Marlins: 7-3, .251 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (back), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)