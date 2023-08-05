Mariners host first place Rangers

The Texas Rangers take on the Seattle Mariners after Leody Taveras had four hits on Sunday in a 16-8 win over the Angels.

SEATTLE — Texas Rangers (20-13, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (17-17, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 6:40 p.m. Pacific Time

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (1-1, 4.40 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (1-1, 4.01 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -160, Rangers +136; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Seattle is 9-10 at home and 17-17 overall. The Mariners have a 6-10 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Texas has an 8-7 record on the road and a 20-13 record overall. The Rangers have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .268.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Kelenic has a .298 batting average to lead the Mariners, and has 10 doubles and seven home runs. Kolten Wong is 10-for-28 with five RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcus Semien has nine doubles, five home runs and 28 RBI for the Rangers. Ezequiel Duran is 14-for-40 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .224 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rangers: 6-4, .279 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Kolten Wong: day-to-day (wrist), Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Easton McGee: 15-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)