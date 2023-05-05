Mariners hope to snap 3-game road win streak by Astros

The Houston Astros visit the Seattle Mariners aiming to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — Houston Astros (17-15, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (15-17, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 6:40 p.m. Pacific Time

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: J.P. France (0-0); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (2-0, 4.74 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -117, Astros -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they visit the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle is 7-10 in home games and 15-17 overall. The Mariners have gone 11-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Houston has a 9-4 record in road games and a 17-15 record overall. The Astros have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .240.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Kelenic has seven home runs, 10 walks and 15 RBI while hitting .302 for the Mariners. Kolten Wong is 10-for-30 with two doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has six home runs, 21 walks and 22 RBI while hitting .277 for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 11-for-39 with a double, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .201 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Astros: 5-5, .204 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Easton McGee: 15-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)