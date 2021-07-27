Mariners hire Catie Griggs as president of business ops

The Seattle Mariners have hired Catie Griggs as the club's new president of business operations.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have hired Catie Griggs as the club's new president of business operations.

Griggs joins the Mariners after spending the past four seasons as the chief business officer for the Atlanta United of Major League Soccer.

She will oversee all aspects of the Mariners organization outside of baseball operations.

Griggs will replace Kevin Mather, who resigned in February after video surfaced of him making derogatory remarks about some players and club operations.