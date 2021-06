Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger suffered a bruised left knee after fouling off a pitch in the first inning against Cleveland on Sunday.

Haniger leads the team with 16 home runs and 40 RBIs.

He went to the ground immediately and was assisted off the field by Seattle manager Scott Servais and a trainer.