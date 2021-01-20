x
Mariners GM Dipoto moving at slower pace this offseason

Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto talking to reporters.

SEATTLE (AP) — The usual dizzying offseason whirl of trades and signings have been replaced with a more pedestrian approach by the Seattle Mariners this year.

General manager Jerry Dipoto says that's by design and an indication of where he believes the Mariners are with their roster entering the next stage of their rebuilding plan.  

That's not to say Dipoto won't be busy over the next month before the Mariners report for spring training in Arizona. 

Primarily, Dipoto would like to see another arm or two added to the bullpen, another possible starting pitcher brought into the mix and a left-handed bat for the lineup.