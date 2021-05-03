Mariners give up 5 runs in the 8th and lose 5-3 to the Orioles

Cedric Mullins and Freddy Galvis each hit a two-run homer in Baltimore's five-run eighth inning and the Orioles rallied for a 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners.

SEATTLE (AP) — Cedric Mullins and Freddy Galvis each hit a two-run homer in Baltimore's five-run eighth inning and the Orioles rallied for a 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners.

Shut down by Seattle's bullpen for seven innings, the Orioles broke loose in the eighth.

Mullins got it started with a shot off Anthony Misiewicz to right-center field that was nearly stolen at the wall by right fielder Mitch Haniger.

Galvis followed with the decisive blow, taking Wyatt Mills out to left-center.

Seattle's offense came on home runs by Haniger and Tom Murphy.