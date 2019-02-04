ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have acquired hard-throwing right-hander Connor Sadzeck from the Texas Rangers for minor league pitcher Grant Anderson.

The trade announced Monday came after Sadzeck didn't make the Texas roster at the end of spring training and was out of minor league options. He was designated for assignment after allowing seven runs on four hits with eight walks and 11 strikeouts in eight Cactus League games.

The 27-year-old Sadzeck was drafted by the Rangers in 2011 and finally made it to the big leagues last year. He has been plagued by control issues throughout his career. Sadzeck walked 11 in 9 1/3 innings over 13 appearances with the Rangers last season, allowing two runs — one earned — and striking out seven.

The 21-year-old Anderson was a 21st-round pick by the Mariners last year and went 2-1 with a 1.38 ERA at three stops in the low minor leagues. The Rangers assigned the right-hander to Class A Hickory.