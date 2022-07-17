Mariners fans thrilled with team’s winning streak at MLB All-Star Break

The Mariners won their 14th game in a row Sunday, and enter the All-Star break as the hottest team in baseball.

SEATTLE — Mariners fans have had a lot to cheer about this past month, as the team won its 14th game in a row on Sunday. That hasn't been the case much over the past 20-plus years, amid Seattle having the longest active playoff drought in pro sports.



"There are Mariners fans but they just haven't had anything to cheer for, like we're out here and we want to be loud and we want to be proud and this team is finally waking up the city," said Jaron Boggs, who was watching the Mariners' game Sunday at Buckley’s in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood.



M's fans like Boggs have been dreaming of a winning streak like this for years.

"Refuse to Lose, the 95 Magic, the Magic Carpet Ride you know, Dave said during the Double, 'I don't believe it, it just continues' and here we are it just continues."



After Sunday's win, the Mariners' streak is now at 14, just one win away from tying the franchise record set in 2001.

"This is better than (Ken Griffey Jr.) Griffey and (Edgar Martinez) Edgar, this is better than (Felix Hernandez) Felix,” said Boggs. “None of those teams outside of 2001 are doing what these guys are doing right now."



Boggs realizes that this winning streak won't last forever, but he's still optimistic for what's to come.



"This team can get to the playoffs, I mean we're not at 100 percent and we're doing what we're doing, and if we believe maybe, maybe, yeah I don't know, I feel like it's coming together," said Boggs.