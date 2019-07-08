Editor's note: The above video is from a February 2019 story when Safeco Field became T-Mobile Park.

SEATTLE, Wa

Safeco Field may be no more, but diehard Mariners fans can now bid on pieces of the old ballpark to take home as a keepsake.

In December 2018, the 20-year naming rights deal with Seattle-based Safeco Insurance expired and Safeco did not renew the agreement beyond the 2018 season.

Naming rights were acquired by T-Mobile.

Fans who miss the "good ol' days" of Safeco Field can bid for the chance to take a piece of the ballpark home with them.

Up for auction are individual letters from the "Welcome To Safeco Field" press box wall, a center field sign, Safeco Field directional signs, code of conduct signs and individual letters from outside of the ballpark that weigh nearly 300 pounds.

You can see all the available items here.

Most items need to be picked up in person. Some have shipping options available.

