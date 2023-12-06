Mariners face the Marlins leading series 1-0

The Seattle Mariners face the Miami Marlins, leading the series 1-0.

SEATTLE — Miami Marlins (37-30, second in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (32-33, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. Pacific Time

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (5-4, 4.29 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (5-5, 3.50 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -151, Marlins +128; over/under is 8 runs

Seattle is 18-15 at home and 32-33 overall. The Mariners are 21-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Miami is 37-30 overall and 16-17 in road games. The Marlins are 20-5 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with 12 home runs while slugging .437. Teoscar Hernandez is 13-for-36 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan De La Cruz has 14 doubles and eight home runs for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 8-for-36 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .236 batting average, 5.72 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Marlins: 8-2, .258 batting average, 2.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (back), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)