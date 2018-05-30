Mariners game tickets don't just get you into Safeco Field, they also let you ride the Link light rail free of charge.

The offer was originally only through June 3, but the Mariners announced they are extending the offer through July 8. That covers an additional 16 games.

You asked, we listened.



We're proud to announce our partnership with Sound Transit has been extended through July 8th—giving you free Link light rail rides to and from games. AND, we've added five more Mariners Value Games.



📰 | https://t.co/CnemVhEcFA pic.twitter.com/gIwBU5wCqs — Mariners (@Mariners) May 29, 2018

"Your game ticket, either digital or paper, will be your valid Link light rail ticket starting three hours before the first pitch until the trains stop running at the end of the night," Sound Transit announced on their website.

The free ride is only good for the same day as your ticket.

