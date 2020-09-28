x
Mariners drop season finale 6-2 to Oakland

Oakland Athletics came back to beat the Seattle Mariners 6-2 on Sunday in their final tune-up before the postseason.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis cannot catch a two-run double hit by Oakland Athletics' Mark Canha during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mark Canha drove in four runs and the Oakland Athletics came back to beat the Seattle Mariners 6-2 on Sunday in their final tune-up before the postseason.

Oakland's victory, coupled with Minnesota's loss to Cincinnati, gave the AL West champion A's the No. 2 seed in the American League playoffs. 

They'll be home at the Coliseum for a best-of-three series against the seventh-seeded Chicago White Sox beginning Tuesday. 

Frankie Montas had a career-high 13 strikeouts in six innings for Oakland. 

Former Husky Jake Lamb homered and Tommy La Stella added a pair of hits.

The Mariners finish the season with a 27-33 record.