Mariners drop season finale 6-2 to Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mark Canha drove in four runs and the Oakland Athletics came back to beat the Seattle Mariners 6-2 on Sunday in their final tune-up before the postseason.

Oakland's victory, coupled with Minnesota's loss to Cincinnati, gave the AL West champion A's the No. 2 seed in the American League playoffs.

They'll be home at the Coliseum for a best-of-three series against the seventh-seeded Chicago White Sox beginning Tuesday.

Frankie Montas had a career-high 13 strikeouts in six innings for Oakland.

Former Husky Jake Lamb homered and Tommy La Stella added a pair of hits.