The Mariners drafted Stetson University pitcher Logan Gilbert with their first round pick, 14th overall.

Gilbert leads all division one pitchers with 157 strikeouts. The junior is 11-1 this season, 23-2 in three seasons at Stetson.

Director of Amateur Scouting Scott Hunter calls Gilbert a polished and accomplished pitcher. Hunter said "This is a player we felt we had no chance at, coming out of the summer. We are truly excited to add this type of talent to our organization."

Mariners had targeted Logan Gilbert as college pitcher they wanted and happy to get him at 14. “This kid fit every checkpoint of a pitcher we’d want to select and we were pleasantly surprised he was still sitting there.” - Scouting director Scott Hunter.



The 21-year-old's fastball can hit 94-97 miles per hour. Hunter says he's got four pitches that misses bats.

Stetson has produced two of the top pitchers in the Majors, Cleveland starter and former Cy Young winner Corey Kluber and New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom.

