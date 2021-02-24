Mariners doing damage control with players after exec's video

Mariners G.M. Jerry Dipoto and manager Scott Servais are doing damage control with players who were directly mentioned or referenced by former team CEO Kevin Mather.

Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto and manager Scott Servais are doing damage control with players who were directly mentioned or referenced by former team CEO Kevin Mather in an online video that led to his resignation.

They're giving players the message that they have every right to be upset.

"I apologize on behalf of our organization for the comments that were made," Dipoto said. "the only thing we can say to our fans is, we're sorry, we will do better."

Servais believes the culture inside the Mariners' clubhouse is strong enough to withstand it. "I'm very grateful on how our guys have handled this really. It doesn't surprise me at all. It really doesn't. That's the way we're wired," said the M's manager. "It was comments made by one person and it's not reflective of how we treat our people here and how we think about them"

The video posted showed Mather expressing his views of the club's organizational strategy and making controversial remarks about players during a recent online event.

He took insensitive shots at a former All-Star from Japan and a top prospect from the Dominican Republic for their English skills.