Mariners designate former All-Star Vogelbach for assignment

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have designated Daniel Vogelbach for assignment barely a year after he was an All-Star selection.

Vogelbach was hitting .094 with only five base hits and two home runs since the season began.

He had yet to play a game in the field this season at first base and was reduced to only being a designated hitter.

A year ago, Vogelbach had a strong first half to the season, hitting 21 home runs and driving in 51 runs before the All-Star break.

Mariners designated for assignment (DFA): DH/1B Daniel Vogelbach



Call up: OF Braden Bishop & INF Sam Haggerty



Option to alternate site: P Art Warren & P Bryan Shaw



pic by: AP Photo/Elaine Thompson pic.twitter.com/zKwptCSCVq — KING 5 Sports (@KING5Sports) August 19, 2020