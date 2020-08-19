x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Mariners

Mariners designate former All-Star Vogelbach for assignment

The Seattle Mariners have designated Daniel Vogelbach for assignment barely a year after he was an All-Star selection.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach heads to the dugout after striking out against the Los Angeles Angels in a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Seattle. The Mariners won 7-6. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have designated Daniel Vogelbach for assignment barely a year after he was an All-Star selection.

Vogelbach was hitting .094 with only five base hits and two home runs since the season began. 

He had yet to play a game in the field this season at first base and was reduced to only being a designated hitter. 

A year ago, Vogelbach had a strong first half to the season, hitting 21 home runs and driving in 51 runs before the All-Star break.

The M's also made a few more moves.  They called up outfielder Braden Bishop and infielder Sam Haggerty.  They sent down pitchers Art Warren and Bryan Shaw to the team's alternate training site.

RELATED: Take yourself to the ball game with a Mariners 'Seat Fleet' cardboard cutout