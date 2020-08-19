Mariners designate former All-Star Vogelbach for assignment

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have designated Daniel Vogelbach for assignment barely a year after he was an All-Star selection.
Vogelbach was hitting .094 with only five base hits and two home runs since the season began.
He had yet to play a game in the field this season at first base and was reduced to only being a designated hitter.
A year ago, Vogelbach had a strong first half to the season, hitting 21 home runs and driving in 51 runs before the All-Star break.
The M's also made a few more moves. They called up outfielder Braden Bishop and infielder Sam Haggerty. They sent down pitchers Art Warren and Bryan Shaw to the team's alternate training site.