SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners avoided arbitration after reaching agreements with outfielders Mitch Haniger and Mallex Smith and pitcher Sam Tuivailala on contracts for the upcoming season.

The three were Seattle's only arbitration-eligible players. The team did not release terms of the agreements.

Haniger was projected to make about $3 million this season; Smith just over $2 million; and Tuivailala around $800,000.

Haniger was the most notable of the three. He missed the final 3 1/2 months of last season after suffering a ruptured testicle. Haniger was limited to 63 games after being an All-Star in 2018.

