Mariners continue bullpen makeover, sign Keynan Middleton

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have continued the overhaul of their bullpen by signing right-handed reliever Keynan Middleton.

The 27-year-old appeared in 13 games last season with the Los Angeles Angels as he continued to work his way back from the Tommy John surgery he underwent during the 2018 season.

Middleton has appeared in just 24 major league games over the past two seasons.

Welcome home, Keynan!



We have signed Portland-native (and Mariners fan) Keynan Middleton, a right-handed pitcher, to a Major League contract.



📰 https://t.co/ofjADulkqT pic.twitter.com/tFnBS5JMQA — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) December 16, 2020

He went 0-1 with a 5.25 ERA last season.