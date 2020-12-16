Mariners continue bullpen makeover, sign Keynan Middleton

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have continued the overhaul of their bullpen by signing right-handed reliever Keynan Middleton.
The 27-year-old appeared in 13 games last season with the Los Angeles Angels as he continued to work his way back from the Tommy John surgery he underwent during the 2018 season.
Middleton has appeared in just 24 major league games over the past two seasons.
He went 0-1 with a 5.25 ERA last season.
His best professional season came in 2017 when he went 6-1 with a 3.86 ERA for the Angels.