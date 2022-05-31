Mariners consider placing Kyle Lewis on concussion injured list

Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis has endured many injuries in his short career and he's dealing with another one.

SEATTLE — Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis has endured many injuries in his short career and he's dealing with another one. The M's are considering placing Lewis on the 7-day concussion injured list.

The 2020 AL Rookie of the Year was hit by a pitch Saturday night. In the fifth inning, Houston Astros starter Jose Urquidy drilled him in the left shoulder and it ricocheted to the back of his head. Lewis stayed in the game until the 8th inning.

M's manager Scott Servais said the team will decide by tomorrow on whether to place him on the IL or not. The team can retroactively do it up to 3 days prior to placing him on the list.

Servais also said he would be doubtful to pinch hit tonight in the series opener against Baltimore. The M's manager hoped, with Sunday and Monday off, Lewis could have recovered in time to help the team on the road trip.

If he's placed on the IL, Lewis will be missed by the team. In the 4 games he's played this season, Lewis is hitting .267 with 2 home runs and 3 RBI. Servais believes the lineup is so different with him in it.

Lewis has been hampered by injuries since Seattle drafted him in 2016. The 26-year-old tore his ACL in his first year in the minors. In 2021, Lewis tore the meniscus in his right knee. The M's placed him the IL on June 1st of last season. Lewis finally returned to the big leagues this season on May 24th against Oakland.

Servais also gave updated information on some of the team's other injured players.

Abraham Toro is dealing with a shoulder injury. He's playing with the Everett Aquasox Tuesday night. If things go well, he could join the team Wednesday.

Reliever Ken Giles had one outing and it went well. It's going to take more time for his return from right middle finger injury, plus Tommy John surgery.