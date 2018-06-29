BALTIMORE (AP) - Nelson Cruz homered and drove in three runs, and the Seattle Mariners utilized two errors in the 10th inning to beat the Orioles 4-2 Thursday and complete their first four-game sweep at Baltimore in franchise history.

The Mariners improved to 8-0 in extra innings this season. They prevailed in 11 innings on Wednesday, and won the four games at Camden Yards by a total of six runs.

After missing two straight games with lower back pain, Cruz celebrated his return with his 21st homer, a two-run shot in the fourth inning that put Seattle up 2-0.

Manny Machado and Chris Davis answered with solo drives off Mike Leake in the bottom half, and that accounted for all the scoring until the 10th.

Dee Gordon beat out an infield hit off Miguel Castro (2-4) and scored when center fielder Colby Rasmus bobbled Jean Segura's single. A throwing error by third baseman Steve Wilkerson and an RBI single by Cruz followed.

Juan Nicasio got three straight outs in the 10th for his first save.

James Pazos (2-1) worked the ninth for Seattle.

Leake allowed two runs and hits in seven innings, his eighth straight start of at least six innings.

Making his first major league start, Jimmy Yacabonis gave up two runs and six hits over four-plus innings for Baltimore. After Yacabonis allowed two straight singles to start the fifth, Jefry Ramirez took over and retired Segura and Mitch Haniger before striking out Cruz.

Recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before the game, Ramirez threw five innings of three-hit ball in his second big league game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: 3B Kyle Seager did not start after hurting his toe during a swing Wednesday night, but entered as a pinch hitter in the ninth and stayed in the game.

Orioles: 3B Tim Beckham was given a day off. He had played in three straight games since coming off the DL following core surgery. "He feels good. We just want to keep him that way," manager Buck Showalter said. ... CF Adam Jones was also rested. "I've been looking for a day (off) for him, and today's the day," Showalter said.

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (7-5, 4.04 ERA) starts against Kansas City on Friday night in the opener of a nine-game homestand.

Orioles: Rookie David Hess (2-4, 5.44) helps Baltimore launch a three-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Angels.

