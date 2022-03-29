Mariners infield coach invigorates spring training with youthful spirit

Perry Hill might be 69 years old, but he brings as much energy as anyone at Seattle's spring training.

Mariners infield coach Perry Hill has been coaching in the majors since 1992. He's 69 years old, but he's one of the most youthful, energetic Mariners you'll find at spring training.

"I see something that we've worked on, that we've taught, and they've perfected I just say "stop it," like I can't take it anymore. It's so good, stop it," says Hill.

And while every player knows "stop it" is a good thing, when new Mariner Eugenio Suarez first heard it, he was caught off guard a little.

"My first day I heard 'STOP IT' and I was like caught off guard and then I heard it was a good thing, that guy has more energy than everybody here," said Suarez.

Perry Hill is not just about energy; he also has insight.

'Bone', as the players call him, is regarded as one of the top infield coaches in the game.

He's had 9 different players win Gold Glove awards under his guidance.

"Well Chris let's just be honest, good players make good coaches. That's just the way it is. They won gold gloves. I didn't catch one of those balls or make one of those throws," said Hill.

Hill's focus on fundamentals is a key reason why his players have found success.

"I call it the box, 4-5 steps each way is the box, and you need to make plays in your box, and if each player makes those plays in the box, we win a lot of games. So that's what I stress, making plays that we should make, consistently, day in and day out over the course of a six-month season," Hill said.

The infield coach helped the then-Florida Marlins win a World Series in 2003, and says the Mariners have all the pieces to potentially win their own.

Hill said the players and the game keep him young, which is why he has no plans to retire anytime soon.