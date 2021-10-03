Mariners change front office structure after Mather

The Seattle Mariners will change the structure of their front office operations following the resignation of former team president and CEO Kevin Mather.

Mariners chairman John Stanton told reporters at the team's training facility in Arizona that the club will separate its baseball and business operations.

General Manager Jerry Dipoto will report to Stanton directly on baseball-related matters, while a new team president will oversee the business side of the operation.

Mather will also not be a part of the ownership going forward.

Stanton says Mather will no longer have an ownership stake in the Mariners. They are in negotiations for severance package now — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 10, 2021