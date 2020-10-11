Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis wins AL Rookie of the Year award

Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis is the unanimous winner of the AL Rookie of the Year award.
The 25-year-old Lewis was one of baseball’s breakout stars during the pandemic-shortened season, batting .262 with 11 homers and 28 RBIs in 58 games.
He led big league rookies with 37 runs, 90 total bases and a .364 on-base percentage.
Lewis also made a couple of memorable plays in center, robbing Oakland’s Ramón Laureano of a grand slam on Sept. 14.
Lewis is the fourth Mariner to win the award.
American League results
Kyle Lewis, SEA: 30 (1st place) -- 150 points
Luis Robert, CWS: 27 (2nd), 2 (3rd) -- 83 points
Cristian Javier, HOU: 11 (3rd) -- 11 points
Sean Murphy, OAK: 1 (2nd), 4 (3rd) -- 7 points
Willi Castro, DET: 1 (2nd), 4 (3rd) -- 7 points
James Krainchak, CLE: 5 (3rd) -- 5 points
Jared Walsh, LAA: 1 (2nd), 1 (3rd) -- 4 points
Ryan Mountcastle, BAL: 1 (3rd) -- 1 point
Brady Singer, KC: 1 (3rd) -- 1 point
Jesus Luzardo, OAK: 1 (3rd) -- 1 point