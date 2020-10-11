Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis wins AL Rookie of the Year award

Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis is the unanimous winner of the AL Rookie of the Year award.

Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis is the unanimous winner of the AL Rookie of the Year award.

The 25-year-old Lewis was one of baseball’s breakout stars during the pandemic-shortened season, batting .262 with 11 homers and 28 RBIs in 58 games.

Numbers that will make you unanimous. pic.twitter.com/c28Tis1q4k — MLB (@MLB) November 10, 2020

He led big league rookies with 37 runs, 90 total bases and a .364 on-base percentage.

Kyle Lewis: not just AL ROY, but a UNANIMOUS ROY pic.twitter.com/9rPfkhoQix — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) November 9, 2020

Lewis also made a couple of memorable plays in center, robbing Oakland’s Ramón Laureano of a grand slam on Sept. 14.

Lewis is the fourth Mariner to win the award.

Kyle Lewis is the 4th player in @Mariners franchise history to win the Rookie of the Year Award. pic.twitter.com/YxgYbo9m0p — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) November 9, 2020