Mariners bring 1-0 series advantage over Nationals into game 2

Seattle is 38-39 overall and 22-17 in home games. Mariners hitters have a collective .308 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — Washington Nationals (30-48, fifth in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (38-39, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. Pacific Time

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (1-4, 4.93 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryan Woo (1-1, 5.09 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -233, Nationals +191; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Washington Nationals.

Seattle is 38-39 overall and 22-17 in home games. Mariners hitters have a collective .308 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Washington is 30-48 overall and 17-21 in road games. The Nationals have a 19-9 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teoscar Hernandez leads the Mariners with 14 home runs while slugging .443. Julio Rodriguez is 13-for-42 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas has a .297 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has 20 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs. Jeimer Candelario is 14-for-40 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .237 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .265 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Andres Munoz: day-to-day (illness), Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (back), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)