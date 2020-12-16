Mariners bolster bullpen, get Montero in trade with Rangers

The Seattle Mariners have bolstered their bullpen by acquiring right-handed reliever Rafael Montero from the Texas Rangers.

Montero was the Rangers closer for most of last season after Jose Leclerc was sidelined for the season due to a right shoulder injury after just two appearances.

Montero appeared in 17 games and was 8-for-8 in save situations.

Montero was 0-1 with a 4.08 ERA.

Multiple reports say the M's are also looking at former All-Star closer Blake Treinan. He made the All-Star team in 2018 and went on to record 38 saves with a 0.78 ERA.

