Mariners bolster bullpen, get Montero in trade with Rangers

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have bolstered their bullpen by acquiring right-handed reliever Rafael Montero from the Texas Rangers.
Montero was the Rangers closer for most of last season after Jose Leclerc was sidelined for the season due to a right shoulder injury after just two appearances.
Montero appeared in 17 games and was 8-for-8 in save situations.
Montero was 0-1 with a 4.08 ERA.
Multiple reports say the M's are also looking at former All-Star closer Blake Treinan. He made the All-Star team in 2018 and went on to record 38 saves with a 0.78 ERA.
Seattle sent 17-year-old right-handed pitching prospect José Corniell and a player to be named to the Rangers for Montero.