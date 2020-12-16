x
Mariners bolster bullpen, get Montero in trade with Rangers

Credit: AP
File-This Sept. 9, 2020, file photo shows Texas Rangers relief pitcher Rafael Montero throwing to the Los Angeles Angels in a baseball game in Arlington, Texas. The Seattle Mariners bolstered their bullpen on Tuesday by acquiring right-handed reliever Montero from the Rangers. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have bolstered their bullpen by acquiring right-handed reliever Rafael Montero from the Texas Rangers.

Montero was the Rangers closer for most of last season after Jose Leclerc was sidelined for the season due to a right shoulder injury after just two appearances. 

Montero appeared in 17 games and was 8-for-8 in save situations. 

Montero was 0-1 with a 4.08 ERA. 

Multiple reports say the M's are also looking at former All-Star closer Blake Treinan.  He made the All-Star team in 2018 and went on to record 38 saves with a 0.78 ERA.

Seattle sent 17-year-old right-handed pitching prospect José Corniell and a player to be named to the Rangers for Montero.