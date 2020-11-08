Seager's slam one of 3 Seattle homers in 10-2 win at Texas

Justin Dunn worked six innings for his first big league victory

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kyle Seager's grand slam was one of three homers by the Seattle Mariners in a 10-2 win over the Texas Rangers. Kyle Lewis and Dylan Moore also went deep for the Mariners.

Kyle messes with Texas. pic.twitter.com/Y72FXL66Lz — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 11, 2020

The retractable roof at the Rangers' new stadium was opened during a game for the first time. Seattle made its debut at Globe Life Field with only one homer fewer than opponents had hit combined in the first eight games there.