Seager hits 200th HR, Mariners outlast Trout, Angels 7-6

Gonzales strikes out seven in his second win

SEATTLE (AP) — Scorching slugger Kyle Seager hit a three-run homer, rookie Kyle Lewis stayed hot with an RBI single, and the Seattle Mariners overcame two home runs by Mike Trout to beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-6.

Albert Pujols remained on 659 career home runs, one behind Willie Mays on the career list. There were plenty of long balls otherwise. The Angels got all their runs — and hits — off Seattle starter Marco Gonzales via a trio of solo shots.

Trout connected for one of those off Gonzales and added a three-run drive in the eighth against reliever Taylor Williams to pull the Angels within 7-6.

Gonzales threw 99 pitches, 70 for strikes in his seven innings of work. He struck out seven Angels.