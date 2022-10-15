ALDS Game 3: Mariners vs. Astros | Live updates, reactions

The Astros have a 2-0 lead in the series and are looking to advance to the ALCS with a victory.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros meet in Game 3 of the ALDS. The Astros have a 2-0 lead in the series and are looking to advance to the ALCS with a victory.

Twenty-one years later, playoff baseball is back in the Pacific Northwest. But unless the hometown team can find some late magic, it may just be a one-day cameo for this year.

If Seattle is to ensure two home games are played this weekend, it must find a way to solve the combo of Jeremy Pena and Alvarez. That job will fall to rookie George Kirby, who starts for the Mariners.

While Alvarez has provided the biggest blows, it's been the paper cuts of Peña that created those opportunities. It was Peña's two-out, two-strike single in Game 1 that set the stage for Alvarez's game-winning homer in the ninth inning.

In Game 2, Peña's two-out bloop single into shallow center field was the precursor to Alvarez's two-run homer in the sixth inning that gave Houston the lead for good. And for good measure, Peña walked and scored an insurance run in the eighth inning of the 4-2 win.