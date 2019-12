The Seattle Mariners failed to offer 2020 contracts to infielder Tim Beckham and outfielder Domingo Santana, making them free agents. Beckham was suspended 80 games in August after testing positive for the banned performance-enhancing drug Stanozolol and missed Seattle's final 48 games. Beckham appeared in 88 games with Seattle and hit .237 with 15 home runs and 47 RBIs. Santana appeared in 121 games and hit .253 with 21 homers and 69 RBIs.