Mariners aim to keep win streak alive against the Diamondbacks

The Seattle Mariners will try to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Arizona Diamondbacks.

PHOENIX — Seattle Mariners (53-50, fourth in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (55-49, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (1-3, 4.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (0-4, 8.81 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -130, Diamondbacks +110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Arizona has gone 27-27 in home games and 55-49 overall. The Diamondbacks are sixth in the NL with 120 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Seattle has a 24-25 record in road games and a 53-50 record overall. The Mariners have a 28-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 31 doubles and 22 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll is 11-for-35 with a double, two triples and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with 17 home runs while slugging .430. Cal Raleigh is 10-for-33 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .270 batting average, 7.22 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .249 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)