The Seattle Mariners added a veteran arm to their bullpen by agreeing to a $1.6 million, one-year contract with Yoshihisa Hirano.

He has spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He appeared in 137 games with a 3.47 ERA over the two seasons.

Hirano was very good in 2018 when he struck out 69 batters in 66 1/3 innings and allowed just 18 earned runs.

He struggled last season with a 4.75 ERA and issued 22 walks in 53 innings pitched.

Before joining the Diamondbacks, the 35-year-old Hirano spent 11 seasons pitching in Japan for Orix.