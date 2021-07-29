Mariners acquire RHP Diego Castillo from Rays for 2 players

The Seattle Mariners have found a replacement for the back end of their bullpen.

They acquired right-hander Diego Castillo from the Tampa Bay Rays for reliever JT Chargois and a minor league infielder.

Castillo will likely jump into the closer role that was vacated when the Mariners traded Kendall Graveman to the Houston Astros earlier in the week.

Castillo has 14 saves in 37 appearances and a 2.72 ERA this season for the Rays.