Mariners acquire pitcher Riley O'Brien in trade with Reds

SEATTLE — Shortly after Saturday night's loss to the Houston Astros, the Seattle Mariners announced they have acquired pitcher Riley O'Brien from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for either a player to be named later or cash considerations.

The @Mariners have acquired RHP Riley O'Brien from Cincinnati in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. pic.twitter.com/lzbR6vPQiw

O'Brien, a local product who played his high school baseball in Shoreline and started his college career at Everett Community College, made his MLB debut with the Reds in 2021. He was designated for assignment by Cincinnati on Wednesday, and now is returning to his hometown.