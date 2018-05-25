SEATTLE - The Mariners have acquired right-handed pitcher Alex Colomé, outfielder Denard Span and cash from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for right-handed pitcher Andrew Moore and minor league right-handed pitcher Tommy Romero.

“This is a trade that makes us a more complete club in the present while also offering impact beyond this season,” Dipoto said. “Alex Colomé brings an all-star resume, fortifying what we believe is an already solid back end of the bullpen. Denard Span adds length to our lineup as a steady and smart player with consistent on-base skills in addition to a veteran presence that enhances our environment.”

To make room on the 40-man roster, Seattle has transferred right-handed pitcher David Phelps to the 60-day disabled list.

Colomé, 29, ranks 4th in the American League (T8th in the Majors) with 11 saves this season. In 2017, he led the Majors with 47 saves.

Span, 34, reached base safely in 35 of 43 games with Tampa Bay, batting .238 (34x143) with 27 runs scored, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs, 28 RBI, 28 walks and 6 stolen bases.

