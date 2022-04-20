Mariners' 7th inning stretch change draws mixed reaction from fans

"Louie Louie" was a staple at Mariners games for decades, but has been replaced by a track from a Seattle icon.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have high hopes for a season filled with young new talent. Although anything “new” is often scrutinized in a sport rich in tradition.

Perhaps that’s why fans seem to be so torn over a change in tune. For the past 32 seasons, the Mariners have followed the same tradition for the 7th-inning stretch. Take me out to the ballgame gets fans on their feet and "Louie Louie" gets them dancing. The 2022 season kicked off to a different beat.

Gregg Greene is the Mariners' VP of Marketing and said the team listens to fans.

“We listen to our fans," Greene said. "We read every single tweet.”

Greene said it’s been years and years of discussion about what the Mariners play during the 7th-inning stretch and with a new team full of new energy, it seemed like an opportune time to try something new this season.

The home opener on April 15th was a sell-out and fans were on their feet during the 7th inning stretch. Social media captured the many who wanted to share the fun but turned to confusion and even looks of shock when "Louie Louie" was swapped out for "Can’t Hold Us" by Seattle's own Macklemore.

The Kingsmen recorded Louie Louie in 1963 and the Portland-based band reached No. 2 on the music charts. A northwest band was swapped out for a hometown kid, and the Mariners say they fully appreciate the passion behind fan reaction.

Devon Beck perfectly captured the mixed emotions with a tweet he shared from his seats over the weekend.

Beck said he knew the team has played that song for decades so the bet “seemed like taking candy from a baby.”

Beck said he can’t believe all of the attention his tweet received and he isn’t alone.

Greene shared a photo in October of his Halloween costume that payed tribute to a fan known as “Broccoli guy.”

Jim Stewart Allen is a passionate substitute teacher in Puyallup who has become a staple at stadiums and arenas around the northwest in his trademark dixie cup attire and dances with broccoli.

“Nobody confuses me for anyone else,” laughed Allen, who was also dancing with Broccoli at the home opener.

“We always hear 'Louie Louie' and now it’s switched to 'Can’t Hold Us.' I haven’t fully processed it yet but I do love dancing to Macklemore.”