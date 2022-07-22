Here's what the All-Star logo will look like for the 2023 game in Seattle

The Mariners officially began the countdown to the 2023 All-Star game on Friday night.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners unveiled the logo for the 2023 All-Star game, which will be hosted in the Emerald City, during its series against the Houston Astros on Friday.

The logo features the Space Needle and the sun rising over Mount Rainier with evergreen trees in the foreground.

Its design was led through the Major League Baseball design team, and the Mariners worked with that team over the last nine months to complete it.

“What was important to us is we landed somewhere that's authentic to the Pacific Northwest and I believe we got there," said Catie Griggs, Mariners president of business operations.

All-Star festivities for the 2022 game wrapped up in Los Angeles this week with Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez making a name for himself on the national stage.

Seattle hosting the 2023 All-Star game is expected to be an economic boom for the city, and Griggs said planning is already underway for what the events will feel like at T-Mobile Park. From Seattle’s tie to the outdoors to the near-perfect summer weather the Pacific Northwest is known for, the team is hoping to capitalize on things that make the region unique.

“We're on the clock, and now it's really our turn to (start) hammering down those details and make sure this is something that reflects all of the diverse populations in the Pacific Northwest," Griggs said.

In planning the events, Griggs said the team hopes Seattle residents feel like there’s something for everyone. Not everything will be a ticketed event, and some events fans can just walk up and participate in.