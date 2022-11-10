Mr. ‘Marinahzz’ coming to Seattle for playoff games

Nicky Sarcotta's New York accent and pronunciation of the Seattle baseball team made his clip go viral on social media.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OLYMPIA, Wash. — What started as an online rant has turned into a meme, a song and now, a trip to Seattle.

“Everyone in Seattle has been so cool,” Nicky Sarcotta said.

Sarcotta, a 23-year-old construction worker from Staten Island, New York, was upset in August when the Seattle Mariners beat his New York Yankees.

He aired his frustrations in a 12-second video on TikTok.

“Today was the first time in three years that my blood pressure was normal and guess what happens,” Sarcotta said in his TikTok, “Garrett Cole gives up six runs to the Seattle Mariners!”

It wasn’t just what he said, but how he said it.

His New York accent and pronunciation of the Seattle baseball team made his clip go viral on social media.

The Seattle Mariners sent Sarcotta a personalized jersey with “Marinahzzz” on back.

“That was really dope,” Sarcotta said.

Seattle musician Rylie Nelson, from the band, Artificial Silence, wrote a song using Sarcotta's catchphrase as the chorus.

"That song was awesome. All my boys up here love that," Sarcotta said.

Simply Seattle, a Seattle sports merchandise company, started printing t-shirts displaying “Marinahzz” across the front.

On Wednesday, Simply Seattle is paying for Sarcotta to visit Seattle for playoff-related events. For Thursday’s game, Sarcotta will be attending a watch party at Queen Anne Beer Hall.

He will be at Saturday’s game at T-Mobile Park and Sunday’s, if the game is necessary.

In a Tweet, Sarcotta said it will be his first trip to the West Coast.

“I’m going to bring that East Coast energy and let’s make sure the Mariners take care of the garbage can Astros,” Tweeted Sarcotta.

He said he’s making some money off the T-shirts, and for $5 he’s recording personal video messages for fans online, but Sarcotta said the best part of this experience has been the people.

“It's kind of just been like, the outreach and the support of the people in Seattle and Washington,” Sarcotta said. “Because I didn't expect them to, like, embrace me like this.”

A spokesperson for the Seattle Mariners said the team does not have any plans to include Sarcotta in Saturday’s game, at least not yet.

Sarcotta said he would love to throw out the first pitch.