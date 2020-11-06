Manfred says '100%' chance of MLB season, new proposal soon

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says there is a "100%" chance of big league ball this year.

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says there is a "100%" chance of big league ball this year.

Major League Baseball will make another proposal to start the pandemic-delayed season in empty ballparks, but Manfred vowed to unilaterally order opening day if an agreement is not reached.

The players' association made its second proposal Tuesday, asking for an 89-game regular season and 100% of prorated salaries.